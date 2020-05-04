Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rakul Preet Singh Shares the Benefits Of Rice In Her Latest Post, See Here

Rakul Preet Singh clarified that contrary to the common opinion of rice as fattening, it is a meal packed with nutrition.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh Shares the Benefits Of Rice In Her Latest Post, See Here
credits - Rakul Preet instagram

From fitness to fun games, Rakul Preet Singh has been doing everything to beat her quarantine blues.

The De De Pyaar De actress logged into her social media account to share a distinct take on rice with her online family. Rakul clarified that contrary to the common opinion of rice as fattening, it is a meal packed with nutrition. She explained that the staple food has digestive carbs that help the gut in absorbing nutrients.

The 29-year-old uploaded an image of herself holding up a plate of veg fried rice. Her caption reads as, “Plate full of happiness. many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn’t. On the contrary it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity  @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing (sic.)”

Rakul has signed a cross-border romantic-comedy, Chale Chalo opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film is helmed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. She will be seen alongside John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez in the upcoming action thriller, Attack.

The Yaariyan star is also a part of Kamal Haasan's big project Indian 2, which stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal. Rakul has announced a comedy film, Thank God. The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and is scheduled for a 2021 release.

