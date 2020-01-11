Rakul Preet Singh Shares Throwback Pic from Beach Holiday in Ibiza

Rakul Preet Singh has shared a “throwback” picture her holiday in Ibiza and Internet can’t keep calm.

The 29-year-old actor can be seen braving the sun in a blue bikini, complimented with her “free spirit” and “wild heart”.

The De De Pyaar De actor posted the picture on her personal Instagram account on January 11, 2020 (Saturday).

She captioned the photo: “Just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead."

Rakul Preet is one of the few actors, who has been working in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies simultaneously and managing to score hits.

Her latest Bollywood movie was Shimla Mirch opposite Rajkumar Rao, which hit the big screens on January 3, 2020.

The actor also boasts a handsome Instagram following of 12.7 million followers.

She will be next seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar. It will release on April 14, 2020.

Rakul Preet will also be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming film. Apart from this, she will be romancing Arjun Kapoor in a yet to be named Bollywood movie.

Have a look at other pictures of the actor in different moods as shared on her Instagram handle.

