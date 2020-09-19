Rakul Preet Singh Spotted Outdoors Playing Badminton, See Pics

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh began her weekend with a sporty badminton session in Hyderabad. This is the first time that the actress was snapped after she was allegedly named in the Bollywood drug abuse controversy over the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to various reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau, named Rakul and Sara Ali Khan when she was questioned in the drug usage-related case. Rhea alleged that Rakul was among the Bollywood biggies who indulged in drug abuse with her and the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rakul has been trolled and bombarded with hateful, negative comments on social media. Rakul who has an active social media presence, often shares her workout and fitness routine on her social media handles. However, she has had to keep a low profile ever since the infamous reports surfaced. Unconfirmed sources revealed that the star has also approached the High Court to file a complaint against media trials. No official confirmation has been shared on it.

While many trolled the actress, there have been a significant number of people who have stood up for her too. One fan urged all to be less judgmental about the actress. He wrote in her comments section, “She's brave enough to file against media trails. Don't judge her... By seeing her fitness it's tough to digest she does it. Let truth come out.”

Many more fans wrote in her support urging the public to not judge anyone before anything is proved in court, some also praised the star for being the ‘kindest friend’.