Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted Outdoors Playing Badminton, See Pics

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh began her weekend with a sporty badminton session in Hyderabad.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 19, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rakul Preet Singh Spotted Outdoors Playing Badminton, See Pics
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh began her weekend with a sporty badminton session in Hyderabad.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh began her weekend with a sporty badminton session in Hyderabad. This is the first time that the actress was snapped after she was allegedly named in the Bollywood drug abuse controversy over the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to various reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau, named Rakul and Sara Ali Khan when she was questioned in the drug usage-related case. Rhea alleged that Rakul was among the Bollywood biggies who indulged in drug abuse with her and the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rakul has been trolled and bombarded with hateful, negative comments on social media. Rakul who has an active social media presence, often shares her workout and fitness routine on her social media handles. However, she has had to keep a low profile ever since the infamous reports surfaced. Unconfirmed sources revealed that the star has also approached the High Court to file a complaint against media trials. No official confirmation has been shared on it.

While many trolled the actress, there have been a significant number of people who have stood up for her too. One fan urged all to be less judgmental about the actress. He wrote in her comments section, “She's brave enough to file against media trails. Don't judge her... By seeing her fitness it's tough to digest she does it. Let truth come out.”

Many more fans wrote in her support urging the public to not judge anyone before anything is proved in court, some also praised the star for being the ‘kindest friend’.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading