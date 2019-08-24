Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde Sizzle on Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Bollywood divas stole the limelight as they walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Friday.

IANS

August 24, 2019
Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde Sizzle on Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019
Image of Rakul Preet, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actresses Pooja Hedge, Diana Penty, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Friday.

Pooja turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy while Diana, Tara and Rakul Preet closed the shows for Riddhi Mehra, Nachiket Barve and veteran Ritu Kumar, respectively.

The "Mohenjo Daro" actress wore a purple lehenga-choli with intricate mint green-coloured meenakari detailing, and a contrasting silver dupatta. She completed her look with a glossy makeup and open beach wavy hair.

The model-turned-actress who returned to the runway said that her journey from the ramp to films and to ramp again had made it a "full circle".

On her look, she said: "I would definitely choose a similar look as it gives a modern twist to the traditional outfit."

View this post on Instagram

🔮 #LakmeFashionWeek #runwayready

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Diana wore an ivory lehenga that had a lot of surface texturing and pearl embellishment with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Tara who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2" walked the ramp donning a boho look. She wore a slip dress with white, full-sleeved blouse, layered with long tassles, and knee-length black boots.

Rakul Preet who was last seen in the movie "De De Pyaar De" looked beautiful as she wore a black and silver jumpsuit with bead work and with a sheer plain tulle cape.

