Rakul Preet Singh Travels to Delhi Wearing PPE Kit

As inter-state flight operations resumed after over two months of lockdown, actress Rakul Preet Singh and director Lakshya Raj Anand on Thursday flew from Mumbai to Delhi.

Rakul took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she is seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

"#Missionflight," she declared in the caption.

She then shared a video where she is heard saying: "Hi guys who would've thought that there will be a time that this is how we would have to travel. With shoe covers."

Rakul then panned the camera on her director Lakshya Raj Anand, who travelled with her to Delhi. The filmmaker, seen sitting opposite to her, is directing her in the upcoming action thriller Attack. She said: "Guess, who I met". Lakshya, who is also dressed in a body cover, mask and face shield, is heard saying: "I am going to space".

She captioned the video: "Lakshya Raj Anand ready to #Attack."

Rakul then adds: He's going to space to ‘Attack', ‘Attack', ‘Attack'. We were supposed to be shooting for the film Attack. That's my director..... And we are social distancing."

