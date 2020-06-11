Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rakul Preet Singh Travels to Delhi Wearing PPE Kit

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to document her journey from Mumbai to Delhi via flight during the Coronavirus lockdown.

IANS

Updated:June 11, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rakul Preet Singh Travels to Delhi Wearing PPE Kit
Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to document her journey from Mumbai to Delhi via flight during the Coronavirus lockdown.

As inter-state flight operations resumed after over two months of lockdown, actress Rakul Preet Singh and director Lakshya Raj Anand on Thursday flew from Mumbai to Delhi.

Rakul took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she is seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

"#Missionflight," she declared in the caption.

Rakul Preet Singh

She then shared a video where she is heard saying: "Hi guys who would've thought that there will be a time that this is how we would have to travel. With shoe covers."

Rakul 2

Rakul then panned the camera on her director Lakshya Raj Anand, who travelled with her to Delhi. The filmmaker, seen sitting opposite to her, is directing her in the upcoming action thriller Attack. She said: "Guess, who I met". Lakshya, who is also dressed in a body cover, mask and face shield, is heard saying: "I am going to space".

Rakul

She captioned the video: "Lakshya Raj Anand ready to #Attack."

Rakul then adds: He's going to space to ‘Attack', ‘Attack', ‘Attack'. We were supposed to be shooting for the film Attack. That's my director..... And we are social distancing."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram