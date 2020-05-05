Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Rakul Preet Singh's Yoga Lesson: Life is All about Balance

Rakul Preet Singh has shared a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh's Yoga Lesson: Life is All about Balance
credits - Rakul Preet Singh instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh says her yoga journey began two years back and since then it has been a joy for her to practice it.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and said that life is all about balance.

"Throwback : when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion," she captioned the image.

She also shared a photograph of herself having a plate full of fried rice. The actress then urged everyone to "eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity."

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video where she plays games like Dog and the bone, Kabbadi and Chidiya ud with her brother Aman Preet Singh.

On the acting front, Rakul will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

