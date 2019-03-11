English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rakul Preet to Turn Showstopper at LMIFW
Rakul Preet Singh will turn showstopper for designer Julie Shah at the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week's (LMIFW) forthcoming edition.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Rakul Preet Singh will turn showstopper for designer Julie Shah at the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week's (LMIFW) forthcoming edition.
Shah will showcase her new collection 'The High Noon Affair' on March 14 at the gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India.
"I am really excited to be walking for designer Julie Shah at LMIFW. Her collection is very modern and in perfect sync with my style," Rakul said in a statement.
The designer said that her new collection derives inspiration from the blooming tree of peony flowers, capturing its abstract beauty and varied textures.
"The subtle creases in each petal has been beautifully showcased by delicately interweaving within the layered foliage, creating manifold striped patterns and illusions", said Shah.
On her showstopper, Shah said, "Rakul is so beautiful and is so fit. She would make our gown look glamorous, making for a perfect choice."
