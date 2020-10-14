Ralph Lauren Birthday: Crafting Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Trousseau was special

Ralph Lauren had dressed only three brides with bespoke wedding dresses – all for his family members’ daughter, daughter-in-law and niece until Priyanka Chopra’s 2018 wedding.

The designer forked out for the actress to craft one of the most stunning wedding trousseaus in history. Now, why did Ralph Lauren break his cardinal rule for crafting wedding dresses just for family is a question. The quintessential label was not a usual choice for bridal wear but serendipitous and iconic for the star. In the year 2017, Priyanka Chopra and now husband Nick Jonas walked the Met Gala as Ralph Lauren guests together.

At the time, the designer or the world had no idea what's brewing between the iconic couple. Nonetheless, they sent paparazzi on the red carpet in a tizzy and set the red carpet on fire. When the next year, Ralph came to know of their wedding, he was emotional and went up to Priyanka himself with sketches of dresses and expressed his wish to be a part of the lovely journey.

In RL Mag, the brand's online magazine, Ralph revealed that her bespoke strapless wedding gown and coat was laboured over by fifteen artisans from Mumbai who spent a total of 1,826 hours to complete. The show-stopping white column dress was a modest one, including a coat-style high neck, and long sleeves but what makes it exquisite is all the hidden details incorporated.

Around 11,632 Swarovski crystals were sewn into the body of the dress that gave it a pearlescent finish. With a mix of techniques including thread work and tulle applique more than 2 million pearlescent sequins and an over-the-top accessory – 75-foot long veil brought the look to life. At Priyanka’s behest, a few special words were etched in embroidery and mingled on the trousseau. They were, “Hope,” “Compassion,” “Family,” “ Om Namah Shivay,” “December 1, 2018,” the date of the ceremony and the groom’s full name, Nicholas Jerry Jonas.

“It's about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful,” said Ralph.

More than the grandeur of the setting of the picturesque backdrop of the Umaid Bhavan Palace, the wearer walking down the aisle made the dress unique.

Groom Nick Jonas’s double-breasted tuxedo was also custom made by Ralph Lauren in Purple Label. A piece of Priyanka’s dress concealed behind the lapel above his heart had the words “My Jaan” meaning My Life embroidered on it. Immediate family members of the bride and the groom also were dressed in Ralph Lauren on the day of the Christian wedding.