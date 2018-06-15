English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ralph Lauren to Hold 50th Anniversary Bash During New York Fashion Week
Ralph Lauren celebrates its golden anniversary in 2018, marking half a century in the fashion business.
Ralph Lauren waves beside one car from his collection in The Garage at the conclusion of the Ralph Lauren fashion show during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Bedford, NY. (Image: AP)
Ralph Lauren will hold a special event during September's New York Fashion Week celebrating the fashion house's 50th anniversary, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports.
Ralph Lauren celebrates its golden anniversary in 2018, marking half a century in the fashion business. The label, founded by the American designer of the same name, will be celebrating in style with what promises to be a lavish event, September 7, during New York Fashion Week, which runs September 6-14.
The fashion house hasn't given anything away about the event -- not even its location -- but WWD states that it will encompass both the label's fashion show and a party. In other words, the fashion world can expect a spectacular showcase for the brand's upcoming collection.
Last year, the American designer pulled out all the stops by staging the label's September show in his garage in Bedford, upstate New York, where models walked among his impressive collection of vintage cars.
Designer Ralph Lauren was honored with the Members Salute at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, June 4, paying tribute to his contribution to the fashion industry.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
