Ram Charan Nominates Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati to Take the ‘REALMAN’ Challenge

Director of the magnum opus franchise Baahubali, SS Rajamouli was recently invited by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to take up the #BetheREALMAN challenge on social media. Much to everyone’s surprise, Rajamouli aced the tasks.

Feeling inspired, the filmmaker has further nominated few of his close colleagues including actor Ram Charan. The Magadheera actor is seen taking on the challenge in his latest Twitter thread.

Ram Charan shared his outstanding routine on the micro-blogging site. “Done @ssrajamouli garu!!Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load. #BetheREALMAN. I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial,@RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge,” he wrote.

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMANI now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Now, the Rangasthalam actor has thrown down the gauntlet at Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and a few big names in Telugu cinema, including Rana Daggubati, Sharwanand and scriptwriter Trivikram, to push the trend ahead.

Jr. NTR was one of those chosen by Rajamouli for the challenge. The Temper actor uploaded a video where we see him doing the domestic work ardently.

Professionally, Ram Charan has collaborated with SS Rajamouli’s for his next period action project titled RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The magnum opus will feature Jr. NTR. It will also mark the Tollywood debut for Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

