Ram Mandir to New Pamban Bridge, New Tourist Attractions to Open in 2023

The new year 2023 is around the corner and with that, travellers and explorers will not only be able to visit new places around the world but also some new attractions in India. These destinations will soon open for tourists and by the end of March 2023, they will be good to go. Let’s take a look:

New Pamban Bridge, Rameswaram: The bridge will be ready by next year and open to people to visit and use. If you haven’t visited Rameswaram yet, wait a little longer so that you have another great location, the new Pamban Bridge, to visit when you are in the city.

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya – If you have been planning to visit Ayodhya, wait a few months or you might miss out on the beautiful Ram Mandir that is currently under construction. Said to be the birthplace of Shri Ram, according to Ramayana, written by Valmiki, the city is building a beautiful and magnificent temple to respect the same.

Ayodhya Mosque, Ayodhya – The construction for the magnificent Ayodhya mosque is expected to end by December 2023 so people will have to wait almost a year before they get to see or visit the place, but the wait will be worthwhile. The construction plan for the city includes a charitable hospital, auditorium, restaurant, research centre and more.

Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela – If you love to watch or play sports and most importantly – hockey, then you would love to visit Rourkela in 2023 because Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium will be completing construction next year in the city and it will be the largest hockey stadium in the country where the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is planned to be hosted next year.

Fourth runway, IGI Airport, New Delhi – The fourth runway being built at the Indira Gandhi International airport will be ready and operational in 2023. It is currently in trial and it will become the first and only facility in the country to have four runways.

