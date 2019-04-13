English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Navami 2019: The Significance of Reciting Ram Charitra Manas
The combination of stars on the day of Ram Navami make it auspicious to recite a chaupai from Ramcharitra Manas, that might help people achieve success or desires.
Children dressed as Hindu Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman participates in a procession to celebrate the Ram Navami festival in Allahabad. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Depicting the story about Rama’s deed, Ramcharitra Manas is considered to be one of the most pious texts of Hinduism. Goswami Tulsidas wrote the epic poem of Ramcharitra Manas in the 16th century and the text has relevance even in the current times.
According to a few renowned astrologers, the combination of stars on the day of Maha Ashtami and Ram Navami make it auspicious to recite a chaupai from Ramcharitra Manas, that might help people achieve success or desires. However, the recitation has to be done in a correct manner, so as to maximize the impact of the chaupai.
For a successful recitation of the chaupai, one should perform Havan at 10 pm, in the presence of Shiva’s idol, as it was Lord Shiva who can make these chaupais successful. For the Havan, you will need Sandalwood or Sandalwood powder, til, ghee, sugar, havan herbs (agar and tagar), camphor, kesar or saffron, nutgrass or nagar motha, panch meva (cashew, kismis, badam, chuara and dried coconut), jau wheat and some rice.
In order to achieve success, you need to feed the havana samgri to the pious fire 108 times, keeping your wish in your mind. 108 is considered an auspicious number in Hinduism as a human body has 108 nerves (nadi), cleansing your complete body.
Here are a few things to keep in mind while performing the havan:
1. While offering Havana samgri, one should recite ‘swaha’ at the end of each offering.
2. Panchmeva can differ according to the availability of dry fruits in your region.
3. You should have a bead mala while performing Havana.
4. If the chaupai belongs to Lanka Kand, it should be recited only on Saturday, while other chaupais can be recited any day.
According to a few renowned astrologers, the combination of stars on the day of Maha Ashtami and Ram Navami make it auspicious to recite a chaupai from Ramcharitra Manas, that might help people achieve success or desires. However, the recitation has to be done in a correct manner, so as to maximize the impact of the chaupai.
For a successful recitation of the chaupai, one should perform Havan at 10 pm, in the presence of Shiva’s idol, as it was Lord Shiva who can make these chaupais successful. For the Havan, you will need Sandalwood or Sandalwood powder, til, ghee, sugar, havan herbs (agar and tagar), camphor, kesar or saffron, nutgrass or nagar motha, panch meva (cashew, kismis, badam, chuara and dried coconut), jau wheat and some rice.
In order to achieve success, you need to feed the havana samgri to the pious fire 108 times, keeping your wish in your mind. 108 is considered an auspicious number in Hinduism as a human body has 108 nerves (nadi), cleansing your complete body.
Here are a few things to keep in mind while performing the havan:
1. While offering Havana samgri, one should recite ‘swaha’ at the end of each offering.
2. Panchmeva can differ according to the availability of dry fruits in your region.
3. You should have a bead mala while performing Havana.
4. If the chaupai belongs to Lanka Kand, it should be recited only on Saturday, while other chaupais can be recited any day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results