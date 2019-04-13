Ram Navami 2019: The Significance of Reciting Ram Charitra Manas

Depicting the story about Rama’s deed, Ramcharitra Manas is considered to be one of the most pious texts of Hinduism. Goswami Tulsidas wrote the epic poem of Ramcharitra Manas in the 16th century and the text has relevance even in the current times.According to a few renowned astrologers, the combination of stars on the day of Maha Ashtami and Ram Navami make it auspicious to recite a chaupai from Ramcharitra Manas, that might help people achieve success or desires. However, the recitation has to be done in a correct manner, so as to maximize the impact of the chaupai.For a successful recitation of the chaupai, one should perform Havan at 10 pm, in the presence of Shiva’s idol, as it was Lord Shiva who can make these chaupais successful. For the Havan, you will need Sandalwood or Sandalwood powder, til, ghee, sugar, havan herbs (agar and tagar), camphor, kesar or saffron, nutgrass or nagar motha, panch meva (cashew, kismis, badam, chuara and dried coconut), jau wheat and some rice.In order to achieve success, you need to feed the havana samgri to the pious fire 108 times, keeping your wish in your mind. 108 is considered an auspicious number in Hinduism as a human body has 108 nerves (nadi), cleansing your complete body.Here are a few things to keep in mind while performing the havan:1. While offering Havana samgri, one should recite ‘swaha’ at the end of each offering.2. Panchmeva can differ according to the availability of dry fruits in your region.3. You should have a bead mala while performing Havana.4. If the chaupai belongs to Lanka Kand, it should be recited only on Saturday, while other chaupais can be recited any day.