Happy Ram Navami 2021: Puja Timings, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, And Mantra

The ninth day (Navami Tithi) in the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) of the Chaitra month is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The deity was born in the Suryavanshi Ikshavaku dynasty and is worshipped as the Raja Ram of Ayodhya by the entire country.

This year, the Ram Navami will be observed on April 21 and will begin at 12:43 am on Wednesday and will conclude at 12:35 am on April 22. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Chaitra Navratri is devoted to Mother Goddess Durga, which starts on the first day of the Hindu New year as per the Lunar calendar and ends with Rama Navami.

The shubh muhurat on the special day for Rama Navami puja will be during the afternoon (Madhyana) which will fall between 11:02 am to 1:38 pm. Lord Rama's devotees keep a fast on this special occasion from morning to evening and also take a dip in the divine waters of the river Sarau before worshipping the Maryada Purushottam.

The devotees also recite Rama Katha to portray their devotion to the deity along with performing a puja.

Om Shri Ramaya NamahShri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya RamaOm Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rama Prachodayat

Rama Navami comes as one of the most celebrated occasions in the Hindu calendar and as mentioned above, it honours the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who was the son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya, his first wife in the Treta Yuga.

Lord Rama was the eldest of his four siblings and was respected and admired by his younger brothers Shatrughan, Lakshman and Bharat as well as the residents of the kingdom of Ayodhya. He was the husband of Goddess Sita and father to Luv and Kush.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here