Ram Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi and Fasting Rules for Devotees

Ram Navami is a well-known Hindu festival celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, which falls during Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, the festival is being celebrated today on April 10. The day is celebrated as the birth of Lord Rama in the Treta Yuga in Ayodhya. On this day, many devotees observe a fast to worship Lord Rama.

Ram Navami: Puja Vidhi

Ram Navami is done in a simple way, you can decorate the picture or statue of Lord Rama with flowers, turmeric paste, sandal paste, light lamps, etc. You can start the puja by worshiping Lord Ganesh, after that you can move on to worship Lord Rama. You can chant slokas, mantras, or simply chant the name of Shree Rama. Offer prasad that you have prepared and pray for the betterment of yourself and your family.

Lastly, you can light a diya or camphor in front of the statue or picture of Lord Rama and do the arti. After the completion of the puja, you can break your fast by eating the prasad the next morning.

Ram Navami: Fasting Rules

Many devotees observe fast on the occasion of Ram Navami to get the blessing of Lord Rama. There are three different kinds of fast that one can do, according to their capacity and will. You can observe a fast without water for the whole day, only water during the day, or eat one time a day. You can have fruits or satvik food one time in your fast.

The time of fast starts from the sunrise of the Ram Navami to the sunrise of next day. You can do puja two times while fasting - once when you start the fast and next when you end it the next morning.

