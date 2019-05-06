Ramadan 2019: 5 Eateries Every Food Lover Must Try in Old Delhi, Jama Masjid

With Ramadan 2019, starting from tomorrow May 7, the charm of the food market in Old Delhi will mesmerise you. Here the Iftaar turns to be the most fascinating time for food lovers. The aroma wafting out from the Jama Masjid’s bylanes of Old Delhi incite your hunger pangs for some scrumptious food.Taste an assortment of super delicious cuisines- from mocktails or sharbat to succulent Kebabs, tandoori chicken to Rabdi Fallooda to Biryani to vegetarian dishes.Head towards these top foods spot this Ramadan 2019 and indulge in food extravaganza.1.Even late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi enjoyed eating from this place. You can sit here for lunch or dinner as the famous restaurant-wide range of non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes. As the fact goes, chicken delicacies are more popular than vegetarian. Order a plate of Chicken Jahangiri, Mutton stew, Egg curry and relish the taste.: 8, Jama Masjid Matia Mahal Road, Matia Mahal.2.Must to try dishes are butter chicken and seekh Kebabs which are cooked in a generous amount of Amul butter. If you are looking to binge on seekh kebabs, this is an ideal place for you. Satiate yourself with variety of kebabs and complimentary gravy, salad. The rich taste of butter and spices will be worth your money.: 540, Bazaar Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid.3.Another popular name Biryani Mirch Masala is famous for spicy Biryani and it is sold for a fixed number of hours. The owner of the shop is Haji Mohd. Anwar. Reach the shop between 5 pm to 2 am to indulge in a plate of biryani.: Shop no. 701, Haveli Azam Khan, Chitli Qabar, Jama Masjid.4.A decent drink cart, owned by Nawab Qureshi, has numerous customers to buy the summer drink with funky name Pyaar Mohabbat Mazaa. It is prepared with Amul milk, Rooh Afza and lots of watermelon cubes to give a refreshing taste.: In front of 1149, Matia Mahal, near Jama Masjid.5.Ice cream fan lovers cannot miss visiting this place. The shop is owned by Giani Gurucharan Singh and saw a humble beginning with ice cream only on the menu. Later, rabri falooda got added and it is one of the best-selling items of the shop.: Church Mission Road, near Khari Baoli, old Delhi.