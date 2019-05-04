English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramadan 2019: Five Rules You Should Follow During the Holy Month
If you are also going to observe fast in this month, or are just curious about the fasting rules related to Ramadan, here’s a quick guide to help you.
Image: Getty images
Loading...
Ramadan or Ramzaan, a sacred festival of fasting in the Islamic culture will begin on May 5 this year. The one-month-long fast, which will end on June 6 with the sighting of Eid moon, holds much value for the followers of the Islamic religion.
Fasting is considered to be one of the founding pillars for Islam and therefore, it is obligatory for most people who follow this path to observe fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan. In Islam, fasting works as a shield, protecting a person from sin and lustful desires.
If you are also going to observe fast in this month, or are just curious about the fasting rules related to Ramadan, here’s a quick guide to help you:
1. Every adult Muslim, male or female, who has reached puberty and who is not sick or traveling should observe fast during Ramadan.
2. Women undergoing menses or post-natal bleeding are not allowed to fast. Pregnant women and mothers who are nursing babies can postpone their fasting to a later time when they are able to do so.
3. Abstain from all false talks and deeds, and avoid a quarrel, disputes, arguments, and bad words during fasting tenure. Discipline yourself morally and ethically, and do not make a show of your fasting by talking too much about it, or by showing a bad temper.
4. Do acts of charity and goodness, and increase your worship and reading the holy Quran. One should try to read the whole Quran at least once during the month of Ramadan.
5. Sexual intercourse or other sexual contact is strictly prohibited during the month of Ramadan.
Fasting is considered to be one of the founding pillars for Islam and therefore, it is obligatory for most people who follow this path to observe fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan. In Islam, fasting works as a shield, protecting a person from sin and lustful desires.
If you are also going to observe fast in this month, or are just curious about the fasting rules related to Ramadan, here’s a quick guide to help you:
1. Every adult Muslim, male or female, who has reached puberty and who is not sick or traveling should observe fast during Ramadan.
2. Women undergoing menses or post-natal bleeding are not allowed to fast. Pregnant women and mothers who are nursing babies can postpone their fasting to a later time when they are able to do so.
3. Abstain from all false talks and deeds, and avoid a quarrel, disputes, arguments, and bad words during fasting tenure. Discipline yourself morally and ethically, and do not make a show of your fasting by talking too much about it, or by showing a bad temper.
4. Do acts of charity and goodness, and increase your worship and reading the holy Quran. One should try to read the whole Quran at least once during the month of Ramadan.
5. Sexual intercourse or other sexual contact is strictly prohibited during the month of Ramadan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios - SRH In Best Position To Take 4th Spot
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
- No More Leather for Your SUV Seats, Eco-Friendly Biomaterials Could be Next Big Thing
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results