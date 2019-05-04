Ramadan 2019: Five Rules You Should Follow During the Holy Month

Ramadan or Ramzaan, a sacred festival of fasting in the Islamic culture will begin on May 5 this year. The one-month-long fast, which will end on June 6 with the sighting of Eid moon, holds much value for the followers of the Islamic religion.Fasting is considered to be one of the founding pillars for Islam and therefore, it is obligatory for most people who follow this path to observe fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan. In Islam, fasting works as a shield, protecting a person from sin and lustful desires.If you are also going to observe fast in this month, or are just curious about the fasting rules related to Ramadan, here’s a quick guide to help you:1. Every adult Muslim, male or female, who has reached puberty and who is not sick or traveling should observe fast during Ramadan.2. Women undergoing menses or post-natal bleeding are not allowed to fast. Pregnant women and mothers who are nursing babies can postpone their fasting to a later time when they are able to do so.3. Abstain from all false talks and deeds, and avoid a quarrel, disputes, arguments, and bad words during fasting tenure. Discipline yourself morally and ethically, and do not make a show of your fasting by talking too much about it, or by showing a bad temper.4. Do acts of charity and goodness, and increase your worship and reading the holy Quran. One should try to read the whole Quran at least once during the month of Ramadan.5. Sexual intercourse or other sexual contact is strictly prohibited during the month of Ramadan.