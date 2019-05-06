English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramadan 2019: Food Tips to Keep You Healthy During the Holy Month
This Ramadan scroll down to find out which foods are fundamental for a balanced diet and make space for them in your kitchen shelf or refrigerator.
A serving of dates (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Muslims across the world will observe Ramadan 2019 by fasting for 29 or 30 days, depending on the Islamic lunar calendar. Fasting begins with pre-dawn meals called Sehri and ends at dusk with Iftaar during which they break their fast by eating dates or khajoor followed by a wide range of other delicacies.
This Ramadan scroll down to find out which foods are fundamental for maintaining a balanced diet and make space for them in your kitchen shelf or refrigerator
Stay Hydrated
Include water, fruit or vegetable juice and smoothies as a must fluid intake. For sehri consuming a bowl of curd without sugar will store enough water in your body for hours ensuring and maintaining a high hydration level.
Add Carbohydrates, Proteins
Let the pre-dawn meal be light and filled with carbohydrates. Eat whole wheat bread, oat cereal, porridge. Adding protein-rich food like non-salty cheese, eggs, and other dairy item is also a healthy choice.
Seasonal fruits, veggies
Ditch the preservatives or sweet syrup for seasonal fruits like watermelon and muskmelon this summer. Try adding a vegetable salad of cucumber, tomato, mint and fruit salad at iftaar table.
Super Foods
Date or commonly called as khajoor is the undisputed superfood. The superfood has the property of enriching your body with sufficient fibre, sugar and magnesium. Olive and bananas are two other superfoods to give you a healthy and balanced diet.
Go easy on Sugar and Oil
Make sure you are reaping full health benefits of a balanced diet this Ramadan with a close check on things to avoid. Intake of fried food or excessive sweet dishes or sugar has to be kept in check. Avoid overeating. Practice eating slowly and in small chunks.
Nourish the two health points of Ramadan 2019- Sehri and Iftaar by consuming right groups of food (as narrated above) to replenish your energy.
This Ramadan scroll down to find out which foods are fundamental for maintaining a balanced diet and make space for them in your kitchen shelf or refrigerator
Stay Hydrated
Include water, fruit or vegetable juice and smoothies as a must fluid intake. For sehri consuming a bowl of curd without sugar will store enough water in your body for hours ensuring and maintaining a high hydration level.
Add Carbohydrates, Proteins
Let the pre-dawn meal be light and filled with carbohydrates. Eat whole wheat bread, oat cereal, porridge. Adding protein-rich food like non-salty cheese, eggs, and other dairy item is also a healthy choice.
Seasonal fruits, veggies
Ditch the preservatives or sweet syrup for seasonal fruits like watermelon and muskmelon this summer. Try adding a vegetable salad of cucumber, tomato, mint and fruit salad at iftaar table.
Super Foods
Date or commonly called as khajoor is the undisputed superfood. The superfood has the property of enriching your body with sufficient fibre, sugar and magnesium. Olive and bananas are two other superfoods to give you a healthy and balanced diet.
Go easy on Sugar and Oil
Make sure you are reaping full health benefits of a balanced diet this Ramadan with a close check on things to avoid. Intake of fried food or excessive sweet dishes or sugar has to be kept in check. Avoid overeating. Practice eating slowly and in small chunks.
Nourish the two health points of Ramadan 2019- Sehri and Iftaar by consuming right groups of food (as narrated above) to replenish your energy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq Government Bans Online Games Including PUBG Over Threat to National Security
- Soni Razdan on Daughter Shaheen Bhatt's Depression: She Went Through So Much at Such Young Age
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
- We Did the Math for the Next 'Game of Thrones' Battle so You Don’t Have to
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results