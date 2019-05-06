Ramadan 2019: Food Tips to Keep You Healthy During the Holy Month

Muslims across the world will observe Ramadan 2019 by fasting for 29 or 30 days, depending on the Islamic lunar calendar. Fasting begins with pre-dawn meals called Sehri and ends at dusk with Iftaar during which they break their fast by eating dates or khajoor followed by a wide range of other delicacies.This Ramadan scroll down to find out which foods are fundamental for maintaining a balanced diet and make space for them in your kitchen shelf or refrigeratorInclude water, fruit or vegetable juice and smoothies as a must fluid intake. For sehri consuming a bowl of curd without sugar will store enough water in your body for hours ensuring and maintaining a high hydration level.Let the pre-dawn meal be light and filled with carbohydrates. Eat whole wheat bread, oat cereal, porridge. Adding protein-rich food like non-salty cheese, eggs, and other dairy item is also a healthy choice.Seasonal fruits, veggiesDitch the preservatives or sweet syrup for seasonal fruits like watermelon and muskmelon this summer. Try adding a vegetable salad of cucumber, tomato, mint and fruit salad at iftaar table.Date or commonly called as khajoor is the undisputed superfood. The superfood has the property of enriching your body with sufficient fibre, sugar and magnesium. Olive and bananas are two other superfoods to give you a healthy and balanced diet.Make sure you are reaping full health benefits of a balanced diet this Ramadan with a close check on things to avoid. Intake of fried food or excessive sweet dishes or sugar has to be kept in check. Avoid overeating. Practice eating slowly and in small chunks.Nourish the two health points of Ramadan 2019- Sehri and Iftaar by consuming right groups of food (as narrated above) to replenish your energy.