Ramadan 2020 Date: All You Need to Know

Observed by Muslims across the world, Ramadan is the holiest month as per the Islamic calendar. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Arabic phrase “Ramadan Kareem” means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan.

Ramadan 2020 Date in India

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 is likely to begin from April 24 (depends on the sighting of the crescent moon) and will last for four weeks.

Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. In the evening, they break their fast by eating meal, also known as Iftar, with family and friends. It is believed that by refraining from food and water throughout the day, one understands the pain and sufferings of other people and gets closer to the God (Allah).

According to beliefs, fasting during Ramadan is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam. The other pillars of Islam are declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and going for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Meanwhile in India, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs & Chairman, Central Waqf Council, has asked waqf boards’ officials to spread awareness among the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan while staying inside their home. Naqvi has further directed the officials to ensure strict and honest implementation of lockdown, curfew and social distancing during the holy month. The decision was taken in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365