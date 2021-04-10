Ramadan 2021: Check Out Dates, Fasting Rules and Other Significant Details Of The Holy Month

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, will start from April 12 and is celebrated for 29-30 days. During this period, Muslims worldwide observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and spend their time in remembrance of Allah. It is said that fasting, which is referred to as Sawm, is one of the five pillars of Islam and hence observed during the holy month. They follow strict discipline by keeping rozas and avoiding alcohol. They also read verses from the Holy Quran, offer their prayers (Salat) to Allah and get together for the Iftaar (or the meal after sunset) during Ramadan.

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed during the ninth month. The beginning of Ramadan month is determined as per the first sighting of the crescent moon and conclude on the next which is also known asEid-ul-Fitr. Ramadan is celebrated to commemorate the month when the teachings of the Holy Quran were first introduced to Prophet Muhammed.

Since the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar movement, the dates vary every year in the Gregorian calendar. In 2021, Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on April 12 and end on May 11. The last day of Ramadan is called Eid-ul-Fitr, which is considered the holiest day in Islam.

Adults observe fast from sunrise to sunset during the month of Ramzan. Chronically ill patients, the elderly, pregnant/ breastfeeding/ menstruating women and the kids are exempted from the roza.

The roza (fasting) begins before sunrise and ends with sunset. Muslims are exempted from consuming food and water during the roza period. However, they take a pre-dawn meal called Suhur and break their fast by having iftaar. They also offer prayer during dawn which is known as called Fajr, followed by Zhuhr in midday, Asr in the afternoon, Maghrib at the time of sunset and Isha in the night.

It is believed that the Holy Quran first came on the Earth from heaven during the month of Ramadan and was introduced to Prophet Muhammed. The night when the incident took place is known as Laylat al-Qadr. Hence, it is quite significant for Muslims.

