Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting: Date, Timings For Sehri and Iftar in India

The beginning of the Islamic month of fasting, Ramzan, is announced when the new moon is sighted. And that is likely to be on Tuesday, April 13, according to Al Jazeera. The new moon was not sighted on Monday, indicating that Muslims in India will observe the first Roza (fast) on Wednesday, April 14. The holy month has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Muslims around the world to shift community prayers and social gatherings to virtual platforms.

Despite the restriction, most of the world’s world's 1.6 billion Muslims will observe Ramzan in some form. Islamic organisations have urged the fast observers to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour – such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks and maintaining social distance during prayers — and pray for the well-being of everyone.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramzan commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation of the Quran. On the culmination of the the holy month, usually after 29-30 days, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the month-long fast. The Night of Decree or The Night of Power is marked in the month of Ramzan.

Keeping fasts or roza throughout Ramzan, which is governed by the idea of practicing self-restraint, is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam — along with the testimony of faith, prayer, charity, and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

During roza, most Muslims abstain from food and drink during the day, having started it with a pre-dawn meal called sehri. They break their fast with iftaar in the evening. The fast helps believers seek forgiveness, increase self-discipline and purify their hearts.

The date of the beginning of Ramzan shifts backward by approximately 11 days every year because Muslims follow a lunar calendar, not the regular Gregorian calendar. This leads to Ramzan sometimes also falling in winters, when it's much easier to fast asthe days are shorter and the body requires less fluid.

04:35 am and 06:47 pm04:34 am and 06:48 pm04:32 am and 06:48 pm04:31 am and 06:49 pm04:30 am and 06:49 pm04:29 am and 06:50 pm04:27 am and 06:50 pm04:26 am and 06:51 pm04:25 am and 06:52 pm04:24 am and 06:52 pm04:23 am and 06:53 pm04:22 am and 06:53 pm04:20 am and 06:54 pm04:19 am and 06:55 pm04:18 am and 06:55 pm04:17 am and 06:56 pm04:16 am and 06:56 pm04:15 am and 06:57 pm04:14 am and 06:58 pm04:13 am and 06:58 pm04:12 am and 06:59 pm04:11 am and 06:59 pm:10 am and 07:00 pm04:09 am and 07:01 pm04:08 am and 07:01 pm04:07 am and 07:02 pm04:06 am and 07:02 pm04:05 am and 07:03 pm04:04 am and 07:04 pm04:03 am and 07:04 pm

