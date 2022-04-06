Ramadan 2022: What to Eat and Avoid During Sehri and Iftar to Stay Healthy

The holy month of Ramadan began earlier this week. In this month, the believers of Islam fast throughout the day without even a drop of water. The two main meals during the month, Iftar in the evening and Sehri in the morning should accordingly be healthy and nutritious so that you have the required level of strength to fast throughout the day and also not get dehydrated.

While fasting is a necessary part of worship in the month, the lack of awareness regarding proper food and drinks can prove to be detrimental to one’s health. However, in conversation with News18, health experts have given some tips to people so that they avoid falling ill.

General physician Dr Faheem Baig says that the month of Ramadan is for worship, but apart from this, if we look at it from a scientific point of view, the month has a lot of importance. During this entire month, the body is detoxified by fasting. That is, by adopting this correct process of eating and drinking, toxic substances get removed from the body and it stays healthy throughout the year then.

What to eat during Sehri

Dr Baig says that during Sehri early in the morning, eat simple food. Do not eat heavy food at all. After Sehri, take a short walk and then take a rest for some time and then go on to your daily work. Some people stay awake till Sehri but Dr Baig disapproves of it. It is important to go to sleep only after the Taraweeh dua and then wake up in Sehri because it is very important to take 7 to 8 hours of sleep if you are fasting. Keep ghee and spices low and you can eat plain lentils. Have roti-vegetables and salad in the morning. Drink at least three to four litres of water during Sehri and take some rest after the afternoon namaaz.

What to eat during Roza Iftar

Iftar should also be kept simple and the doctor recommends traditional drinks like Shikanji, Coconut water, Sattu Tukhmalanga. After this, dates or some dry fruits can be taken. It also compensates for the lack of water throughout the day and keeps the body hydrated. After this, you can take fruit chaat, and add lemon and some spices to it. Keep the spices light, otherwise, there may be acidity. One hour after Iftar, you should eat food before Taraweeh. Take roti, vegetables etc. in it. Chicken etc. can be taken once in two or three days. You can also take lentils and rice. Consumption of green vegetables is very important.

Avoid the following foods

Dumplings, samosas, korma, biryani, sweets, namkeen, cold drinks and red bull should be avoided. Also, do not go for Chicken Fry, Kebab, Dahi Bada or Aloo Chaat.

