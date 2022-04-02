Ramadan 2022: Why is the Holy Month So Significant for Muslims

Ramadan 2022: Every year, Muslims over the world expect to see the crescent new moon that symbolises the first day of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is assumed to be the most sacred in Islamic culture. The beginning and the end of the phase of Ramadan or Ramzan depend on the moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia. Usually, the moon is seen first in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some western countries. Then a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other regions.

This year, Ramadan is expected to start on April 2, and end on May 1. Besides, It is also indicating the coming of the auspicious Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. Muslims might decide to prepare for the pilgrimage to Mecca this month because Umrah is encouraged throughout Ramadan.

Importance of Ramadan for Muslims

Ramadan is a period of devotion, fasting, charity-giving and self-accountability. It is also a month of forgiving, where every Muslim gets closer to God. According to Muslims, the Angel Gabriel descended from heaven to reveal the Quran, God’s message to the Holy Prophet Muhammad, marked by 29-30 days of fasting. Celebrating this festival is a way to honour Muhammad and develop more self-control.

During this span, Muslims obey the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings. Like fasting, this ritual is obligatory for all adult Muslims unless they are sick, travelling, having a menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly.

People consume Sehri early in the morning, before sunrise. Following that, they attend Fajr, the morning prayers. After that, they fast the entire day without eating or drinking until evening. Later in the evening, they traditionally gather to break their fast with a Khajur at iftar and go for the Maghrib, evening prayers.

Additionally, during the last ten days of the month, several people prefer to mark the event of the 27th night known as ‘Laylat ul Qadr’ or ‘The Night of Destiny’.

