Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2019: Date, Celebration and Significance of Juma’ah- tul-Wida Namaz in Ramzan

Celebrated on the last Friday during the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan, Alvida Jumma holds a great significance for all Muslims who observe roza during the month of Ramzan.

May 31, 2019
Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2019: Date, Celebration and Significance of Juma’ah- tul-Wida Namaz in Ramzan
Representative image. (Reuters)
May 31 marks Jumma Tul Wida, or Alvida Jumma, which means Friday of Farewell. Celebrated on the last Friday during the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan, Alvida Jumma holds a great significance for all Muslims who observe roza during the month of Ramzan. It is considered the second holiest day during Ramazan and that is why the prayers offered on this day, called as Alvida Jumma Namaz, marks an important event for Muslims around the world.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2019: Date

The Last Friday of the month of Ramzan or Alvida Jumma this year falls on May 31 in 2019.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2019: Significance

Alvida Jumma marks the end days of Ramzan, and therefore, even the non-observers of fast during Ramzan or Ramadan make sure to visit mosques and offer their prayer. Every year, Jumma Tul Wida or Juma’ah- tul-Wida is celebrated across the country with religious fervour and sanctity. Muslims offer prayers at mosques, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and unity of the humankind,

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2019: Celebration

People celebrate this festival by reciting Quran, offering special prayers and involving in social works in order to get blessings. It is said that acts like helping poor and needy people during these days bring lots of prosperity and blessings to Muslims.

In India, the country’s largest Muslim congregation is formed at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, and people can be seen feeding the poor and needy. On this day, the devotees have a bath in the morning and wear new clothes and a skull cap. They pray for forgiveness from their past sins and happy and peaceful life.


