Ramadan Fasting: Food Tips to Keep You Healthy During the Holy Month

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Islamic followers from all over the world observe fasts from dawn to dusk during this month. The fasts are observed without eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. Suhoor, the first meal of the day, is eaten before sunrise, white Iftar is consumed after sunset.

To sustain the body during fasting, essential dose of nutrients is required. So, it becomes important to choose the right food that renders the body stamina and prepares it for surviving without food or water for most part of the day.

Here are some of the foods you can include in your meal:

Suhoor or Sehri

As Sehri is the first meal to start the day, it should include plenty of whole grain or fibrous foods. Along with foods rich in starch, opt for fluid-rich foods and drink plenty of fluids.

A protein rich oatmeal soaked in milk can make for a delicious bowl of energy. You can add your favourite nuts or fruits to enhance the flavour.

Fibrous and starchy foods like rice, whole meal toast or chapattis can prove to be a good source of energy.

A bowl yogurt is enriched with nutrients like calcium, iodine and vitamins. It can help sail you well throughout the day.

Don’t forget to include fresh fruits and vegetables like watermelon, strawberries, peaches, oranges, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, spinach and celery to stay hydrated all day long.

A handful of nuts like almonds, walnuts, peanuts with a glass of milk can make for a wholesome meal and keep you energized.

Iftar

Iftar is the second meal of the day, taken after long hours of fasting to replenish the lost energy.

Traditionally, people break the fast with date fruits. They then delve into scrumptious delicacies including soups, biryanis, haleem, kebabs and more.

Whole meal bread, brown rice, meats, skinless chicken, fish, eggs, legumes and low-fat dairy products are recommended to provide more stable and sustainable energy levels.

Refrain from eating too much salty, spicy or fried foods.

