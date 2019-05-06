Ramadan Mubarak 2019: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

The holy month of Ramadan is all set to begin and is considered as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan celebrates the moment in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, in accordance with Islamic belief. Muslim abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity while observing Roza.The Arabic phrase Ramadan Kareem means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan.The traditional and Arabian style set a jovial mood for easing the hardship. Here are our series of best wishes and messages to share and spread with your loved ones-"Almighty Allah SWT offered lots of spiritual reward for this month of Ramadan! You must observe fasting and refrain from sinful activities."- Ramadan Mubarak!"May Allah SWT immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan Mubarak!""May Allah SWT send his love like sunshine,In his warm and gentle ways,To fill every corner of your heart,And your Life with lots of happiness."- Happy Ramadan Kareem!"May this month of Ramadan be fruitful. Here’s wishing you to receive the most delightful gifts of Ramadan." - Ramadan Mubarak! Ramadan Kareem!"Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. The 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness.”- Ramadan Kareem!"O Allah, gift us with righteous action from You that will bring us closer to You.""You are the Rich (al-Ghaniyy), and we are poor and bereft before You. You are the Strong (al-Qawiyy), and we are weak and vulnerable before You .""O Allah, beautify our standing before You."