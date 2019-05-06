Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ramadan Mubarak 2019: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Here are our series of best wishes and messages to share and spread with your loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ramadan Mubarak 2019: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones
People wait to have their iftar meal during Ramzan. (Reuters)
Loading...
The holy month of Ramadan is all set to begin and is considered as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan celebrates the moment in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, in accordance with Islamic belief. Muslim abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity while observing Roza.

The Arabic phrase Ramadan Kareem means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan.

The traditional and Arabian style set a jovial mood for easing the hardship. Here are our series of best wishes and messages to share and spread with your loved ones-

"Almighty Allah SWT offered lots of spiritual reward for this month of Ramadan! You must observe fasting and refrain from sinful activities."- Ramadan Mubarak!

"May Allah SWT immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan Mubarak!"

"May Allah SWT send his love like sunshine,
In his warm and gentle ways,
To fill every corner of your heart,
And your Life with lots of happiness."- Happy Ramadan Kareem!

"May this month of Ramadan be fruitful. Here’s wishing you to receive the most delightful gifts of Ramadan." - Ramadan Mubarak! Ramadan Kareem!

"Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. The 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness.”- Ramadan Kareem!

"O Allah, gift us with righteous action from You that will bring us closer to You."

"You are the Rich (al-Ghaniyy), and we are poor and bereft before You. You are the Strong (al-Qawiyy), and we are weak and vulnerable before You ."

"O Allah, beautify our standing before You."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram