Ramadan Mubarak 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims celebrate the festival for a month by observing a day-long fast. As per Islamic faith, it is believed that by abstaining from food and water throughout the day, devotees get closer to the God (Allah) and apprise him of sufferings of himself and others. In the evening, Muslims break their fast and share the meal among family and friends.

1. Happy Ramadan 2021. Wishing a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life!

2. Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.

3. May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed time.

4. Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

5. Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless as once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan!

6. Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!

7. Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

8. May we all find blessing and guidance as we recite the Quran all together in the Ramadan Days. Ramadan Mubarak 2021.

9. Ramadan Mubarak. May this Ramadan clear your understanding and Judgement between the right and wrong.

10. That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramzan Kareem!

11. Wish you to have a blissful Ramadan 2021. May the Rahmat of Almighty Allah shine upon you and your family always!

