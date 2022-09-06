Ramdev Jayanti 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Ramdev Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev, a deity worshipped by Hindus mainly in Rajasthan and Gujarat. According to the Hindu calendar, Ramdev Jayanti falls on the second day, Dooj, of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. This year, Ramdev Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 6. Here’s everything that you need to know about Ramdev Jayanti’s history and significance.

Ramdev Jayanti: History and Significance

As per the mythology, born to King Ajmal and Queen Mrinal Devi, Baba Ramdev was a ruler during the fourteenth century. He was known to be a kind ruler who’d use his miraculous powers to uplift the life of poor people.

An ancient legend has it that five Pirs from Mecca visited Baba Ramdev to test his ability. Impressed by his magical powers, the five Pirs decided to stay back with him and also named him Rama Shah Peer.

Baba Ramdev took Samadhi at the age of 33 on Bhadrapada Shukla Ekadashi at Ramdevra in Rajasthan. It has been said that in 1931, a temple complex structure was built around Bab Ramdev’s final resting place by Maharaja Ganga Singh. It is believed that the tombs of the five Pirs of Mecca were also built around Ramdev’s Samadhi. There is a stepwell built around Ramdev’s resting place, the water of which devotees believe has healing powers.

How is Ramdev Jayanti celebrated?

Baba Ramdev is worshipped with much dedication by his devotees, mainly in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The most popular fair takes place at the Ramdevra temple which is attended by a sea of devotees who gather together from all around the world. They also take part in paying homage to Baba Ramdev’s Samadhi at the main temple. On this day, devotees offer Baba Randev wooden horse toys and new clothes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here