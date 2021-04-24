Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About The Poet

Ramdhari Singh was an Indian poet, essayist, nationalist and academic, popularly known by his pen name, ‘Dinkar’. In Hindi literature, his phenomenal work cannot be ignored. He is one of the most successful and popular modern Hindi poets. He was born to Manroop Devi and Babu Ravi Singh on September 23, 1908, in Simaria village of Begusarai district of Bihar.

Dinkar is considered the greatest Hindi poet of ‘Veer Rasa’. He emerged as a nationalist poet due to his patriotic compositions written before India gained its independence from the British Raj. Dinkar had a very inspirational life story. On his death anniversary, today, let’s turn the pages of history and know more about the poet:

1. The poet came from a poor economic background and was initially admitted to a village school, Baro, where he studied Hindi, Maithili, Urdu and Bengali languages. He had to walk barefoot till his school.

2. He later shifted to Mokama High School where his favourite subjects were History, Political Science and Philosophy which he went on to study in college too along with Sanskrit, Hindi, Maithili, Bengali, Urdu and English.

3. Due to his poor financial condition, he could not stay till his school closed at 4pm as he had to leave after the lunch break to catch the steamer back to his home.

4. Dinkar was greatly influenced by poets like Iqbal, Rabindranath Tagore, Keats, and Milton and translated works of Rabindranath Tagore from Bengali to Hindi. He used to read and analyse their works.

5. His first poetry was published in 1924 in a local newspaper called Chhatra Sahodar, meaning brother of students. To escape the wrath of the British officials, he had published his literary work under the name ‘Amitabh’.

6. When Dinkar was studying at Patna College, nationwide demonstrations were being held against the Simon Commission. He used to be a part of such rallies and participated alongside Mahatama Gandhi

