Ramoji Rao Turns 86: Interesting Facts about the Media Baron

Media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao has had a great impact on the film industries down south. Rao’s Ramoji Group owns the largest circulating Telugu daily, Eenadu in addition to owning the ETV network and the large number of channels that fall under its umbrella. The group also owns the Ramoji Film City, one of the largest film production facilities in the world. Besides contributions to media and journalism, Rao also acted as a catalyst for the career of several popular names in the various film industries in India.

There are several interesting facts about Ramoji Rao, that, on his 86th birthday, deserve a recall.

Ramoji Rao began his career with a magazine based on farming and farmers. Ramoji Rao’s own city

In 2015, Ramoji Rao announced plans to build the Om Spiritual City close to the Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The city was to have replicas of 108 temples from across the country! A philanthropist mind

In 2020, during the tough COVID-19 pandemic times, Ramoji Rao donated Rs 10 crore each to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers’ Relief Funds. He had expressed hope that the two chief ministers succeed in their fight against the virus. An eye for talent

As a part of the film industry, Ramoji Rao was keen on making unique films. Sudha Chandran’s pursuit of dance with an artificial limb piqued his interest, reported The Indian Express. He decided to make a movie about her. The movie, in which Chandran portrayed herself, had a huge positive impact on her career. Padma Vibhushan awardee

In 2016, Rao was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award by Pranab Mukherjee for his contributions to literature, journalism, and media.

