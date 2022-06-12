Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What is This Disease That Justin Bieber is Suffering From

American pop star Justin Bieber, who has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused him partial face paralysis, is a rare neurological condition characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

Speaking about the same, health experts from India said that this Syndrome damages the facial nerve near the ear causing hearing loss in addition to the severe shingles outbreak. Dr Rajnish Kumar, Unit Head and Senior Consultant, Neurology at Paras Hospitals Gurugram told ANI that the same virus which causes chickenpox causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it can harm facial nerves.

“When a shingles outbreak damages the facial nerve near one of your ears, Ramsay Hunt syndrome develops. Ramsay Hunt syndrome can include facial paralysis and hearing loss in the afflicted ear, in addition to the severe shingles outbreak. The same virus that causes chickenpox causes it. The virus remains in your nerves after chickenpox has healed. It could rejuvenate years later. It can harm your facial nerves,” said Dr Kumar. Speaking about the signs and symptoms of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Dr Kumar said it has two primary signs and symptoms by which one can detect it.

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeorE9OjqX9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”><div style=”padding:16px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeorE9OjqX9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank”> <div style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”></div> <div style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”></div> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”></div></div></div><div style=”padding: 19% 0;”></div> <div style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”><svg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”><g stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”><g transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″><g><path d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style=”padding-top: 8px;”> <div style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”></div> <div style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”><div> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”></div> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”></div> <div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”></div></div><div style=”margin-left: 8px;”> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”></div> <div style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”></div></div><div style=”margin-left: auto;”> <div style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”></div> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”></div> <div style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”></div></div></div> <div style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;”> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;”></div> <div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;”></div></div></a><p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”><a href=”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeorE9OjqX9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;” target=”_blank”>A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”></script>

“Ramsay Hunt syndrome has two primary signs and symptoms: 1. A painful red rash on, in, and around one ear with fluid-filled blisters and 2. Weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles on the same side as the afflicted ear,” he said.

He further suggested seeing a doctor immediately if someone detects facial paralysis or a shingles rash. “If you have facial paralysis or a shingles rash, see your doctor right away. Treatment that begins three days after the onset of symptoms may assist to prevent long-term problems,” Dr Kumar added.

Another health expert, Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor Neurosurgery, AIIMS Delhi said that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is the second most common cause of atraumatic peripheral facial paralysis.

He said that the first most common disease of atraumatic peripheral facial nerve palsy is idiopathic Bell’s palsy (most often caused by Herpes simplex virus type 1).

“Ramsay Hunt syndrome may initially be indistinguishable from Bell’s palsy. Compared with Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without rash), patients with Ramsay Hunt syndrome often have more severe paralysis at onset and are less likely to recover completely,” said Dr Gupta.

He further said that the early treatment of all patients with Ramsay Hunt syndrome or Bell’s palsy with a seven to ten days course of Famciclovir (500 mg, three times daily) or Acyclovir (800 mg, five times daily), as well as oral Prednisone (60 mg daily for 3–5 days) is recommended. “Strict definition of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome is peripheral facial nerve palsy accompanied by an erythematous vesicular rash on the ear (zoster oticus) or in the mouth,” said Dr Gupta.

James Ramsay Hunt (1872–1937) received his MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1893. Facial palsy (traumatic) is seen by neurosurgeons mostly after head trauma and before/after acoustic neuroma (brain tumour) surgeries. Nowadays with improved DTI (diffuse tensor imaging), intraoperative facial nerve monitoring, improved surgical skills and operating timely before a tumour reaches big size, outcomes have improved and the incidence or falsy/injury has become significantly less.

The history and neurological examination remain the bases for diagnosing Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Examination of CSF and gadolinium-enhanced MRIs have had no diagnostic or prognostic value. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to detect VZV in exudates from the geniculate zone of the ear is more sensitive than VZV PCR performed on tears or blood mononuclear cells.

J Ramsay Hunt, who described various clinical presentations of facial paralysis and rash, also recognised other frequent symptoms and signs such as tinnitus, hearing loss, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, and nystagmus. He explained these eighth nerve features by the close proximity of the geniculate ganglion to the vestibulocochlear nerve within the bony facial canal.

Hunt’s analysis of clinical variations of the syndrome now bearing his name led to his recognition of the general somatic sensory function of the facial nerve and his defining of the geniculate zone of the ear. It is now known that varicella-zoster virus (VZV) causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Studies suggest that treatment with prednisone and acyclovir may improve outcomes. Some patients develop peripheral facial paralysis without ear or mouth rash, associated with either a fourfold rise in antibody to VZV or the presence of VZV DNA in auricular skin, blood mononuclear cells, middle ear fluid, or saliva. This indicates that a proportion of patients with “Bell’s palsy” have Ramsay Hunt syndrome zoster sine herpete.

Treatment of these patients with acyclovir and prednisone within 7 days of onset has been shown to improve the outcome of recovery from facial palsy. Beyond steroids or combined steroid-antiviral treatments, various drugs (e.g. Nimodepine, mycophenolate mofetil) and new treatment options have also been explored. For long-standing facial paralysis and postparetic synkinesis sequelae after facial palsy, facial reanimation has been highlighted and the necessity of new paradigms has been raised.

Earlier in the day, Justin Bieber revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis after he cancelled shows this week.

The 28-year-old pop singer in a video on his Instagram account said that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused his condition. Bieber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover.

Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is “pretty serious” and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times. In the video, Justin explained, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.” “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

Bieber said that he has been doing facial exercises to recover but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.