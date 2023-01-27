When it comes to tourism, Bihar is seldom talked about. But the state is home to some of the most beautiful and culturally rich places that tourists should visit and explore. Along with its historical monuments and UNESCO heritage sites, Bihar is famous for its hill stations.

Tourists planning a visit to the state often overlook hill stations and only go to the historical places. Here are some of the best hill stations in Bihar that are a must-visit if you are taking a tour of the state:

• Ramshila Hill Station

Ramshila Hill Station is located a few kilometres from Gaya and is known for its scenic views and natural beauty. This is the first choice as far as the magnificent hill stations of Bihar are concerned. According to mythological texts, Lord Rama gave Pind Daan to his ancestors at this place and there is a temple dedicated to him, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman. The best time to explore the hill station is between October and February.

• Gurpa Hill Station

Gurpa Hill Station is located in the Gaya district and also goes by the name Kukkutpadgiri among the locals. You can also visit the beautiful temples and Buddhist monasteries along with experiencing scenic beauty and cool temperatures. The best time to visit this hill station is between July and August.

• Pragbodhi Hill Station

Known as Dhungeswar by the locals, the place is believed to be the home of Gautam Buddha before he attained enlightenment. It is believed that he meditated in a cave located at Pragbodhi Hill Station which is why there are many stupas here. Visit the place between October and February to enjoy breathtaking winter at the hill station.

• Pretshila Hill Station

Situated at a distance of 10 kilometres from Ramshila, Pretshila is another great hill station in Bihar. A beautiful temple of Ahilya Bai is situated here and people do Pind Daan in the Brahma Kund lake located nearby. One should visit the hill station during the summer and monsoon seasons.

