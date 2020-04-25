Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ramzan 2020: Ideas to Complete Your Iftar Menu During the Month Of Fasting

Iftar is an important meal where all the family members sit together to break their daily fast. A series of dishes are prepared for the feast. We have shortlisted a few picks that can live up to your dinner array.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
Ramzan 2020: Ideas to Complete Your Iftar Menu During the Month Of Fasting
A file photo.

The holy month of Ramzan is marked in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. People observe fasting or roza for the whole month, which ends with the celebration of Eid.

Two of the most important meals consumed in a day include ‘suhoor’ (meal before sunrise) and ‘iftar’ (meal after sunset). Iftar is an important meal where all the family members sit together to break their daily fast. A series of dishes are prepared for the feast.

We have shortlisted a few picks that can live up to your dinner array.

RoohAfza

An essential drink during Ramzan, any iftar table is incomplete without this refreshing beverage. To prepare this, water, sugar and lime is mixed with a ready-made rosy pink syrup.

Biryani

The good-old classic biryani is a perpetual feature that fills in all the carb and proteins needed at the end of a long day of fasting. Complete with flavour, this preparation is essentially layered with rice, onion, green chillies, kesar (saffron) and marinated meat.

Kebab

For preparing kebabs, pieces of chicken or lamb are marinated and minced. They are stuffed with lentils and nuts and mixed with yogurt, herbs and host of spices. They are finally grilled to perfection.

Haleem

Another highly relished dish is haleem. It is a preparation of rich mutton cooked in the combination with bulgur wheat, lentils and spices.

Fritters

A quick bite-sized dish served with any homemade pottage. Fritters are prepared by deep frying vegetables, paneer or marinated chicken, covered with a layer of gram flour.

Fattoush

A humble salad preparation made with combination of chopped vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, green peppers, green onions and parsley.

Shahi kheer

A dessert is an essential for a perfect meal seal. This exceptional pudding is prepared with vermicelli and milk. The sinful sweet is laced with a host of dry fruits.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

