Rana Daggubati's Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj is Stunning Bride-to-be as Couple's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged and organised a roka ceremony amid lockdown. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Rana Daggubati's Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj is Stunning Bride-to-be as Couple's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin
Wedding bells are ringing for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The pre-wedding festivities for the soon-to-be married couple have begun this week.

Miheeka shared a few pictures on her social media page on Sunday and she surely looks stunning in them. She was seen posing away in the glimpses she shared from the photoshoot. We see her wearing an embroidered lehenga with intricate thread work in mint green hue. The beautiful lady rounded her look with a statement necklace, maang tikka and bracelet encrusted with cut rubies and round pink tourmalines. What stole the attention was Miheeka wearing a matching mask that is ideal for the current scenario.

Miheeka wrote, “Special thanks for the make up (sic).”

Samantha Akkineni called Miheeka “Beauty” in the comments.

Take a look at Miheeka’s pictures:

Miheeka is a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur who runs an event management company by the name of Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka have known each other for years.

The Baahubali actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend Miheeka and broke the news of marrying her on Instagram in May.

The two got engaged in a private ceremony on May 21 and will tie the nuptial knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. Daggubati’s father, Suresh informed of the wedding date to Deccan Chronicle. He said that the ceremony will take place in presence of both families adhering to the government guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Daggubati will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

