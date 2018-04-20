English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir and Deepika Again: Ex-Flames Walk the Ramp For Mijwan Fashion Show
The Tamasha pair sashayed the runway with their royal look and obviously set the internet on fire.
Image: Instagram
Hold your breath again because Deepika and Ranbir just shared the stage together after three years and made this long wait worth it. Bollywood ex-flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor set the ramp on fire at "The Walk of Mijwan" on Thursday night flaunting the outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
The duo looked stunning as a showstopper, wearing beautifully embroidered ensembles from the collection of Manish Malhotra. Dressed in a ravishing pearlescent lehenga choli with a long tail, floral motives and heavy embroidery, Deepika looked like a princess born to rule your heart. While the most eligible bachelor, Ranbir, looked charming in a monochrome black floral embroidered sherwani.
Don't believe us? See the pictures:
Watch them walk down hand in hand!
The duo surely made heads turn!
Wish your heart to stay strong with this one:
The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design.
Organized by Mijwan Welfare Society, in the presence of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, the fashion evening was graced by many celebrated personalities of the film industry.
The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others.
The event took place at the JW Marriott.
Also Watch
The duo looked stunning as a showstopper, wearing beautifully embroidered ensembles from the collection of Manish Malhotra. Dressed in a ravishing pearlescent lehenga choli with a long tail, floral motives and heavy embroidery, Deepika looked like a princess born to rule your heart. While the most eligible bachelor, Ranbir, looked charming in a monochrome black floral embroidered sherwani.
Don't believe us? See the pictures:
Watch them walk down hand in hand!
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walk the ramp for Manish malhotra #ranbir #ranbirkapoor #rk #ranbir #dp #deepu #deepika #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #ranveer #deepveer #Bollywood #celebrity #celebs #star #kat #katrina #Katrina #Katrinakaif #Bollywood #anushkasharmakohli #anushka #anushkasharma #anushkakohli #virushka #virat
The duo surely made heads turn!
Ranbir and Deepika at #TheWalkOfMijwan . . . #ranbirkapoor #deepikapadukone #RKDP #RanbirDeepika #rampwalk #mijwan #katrinakaif #aliabhatt #parineetichopra #sidharthmalhotra #jacquelinefernandez #ramcharan #kajalaggarwal #samantharuthprabhu #rakulpreetsingh #prabhas #ranadaggubati #ranveersingh #viratkohli #anushkasharma #arjunkapoor #alluarjun #poojahegde #tollywood #bollywood
Wish your heart to stay strong with this one:
The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design.
Organized by Mijwan Welfare Society, in the presence of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, the fashion evening was graced by many celebrated personalities of the film industry.
The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others.
The event took place at the JW Marriott.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home
- Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh