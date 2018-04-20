Ranbir and Deepika Again: Ex-Flames Walk the Ramp For Mijwan Fashion Show

Hold your breath again because Deepika and Ranbir just shared the stage together after three years and made this long wait worth it. Bollywood ex-flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor set the ramp on fire at "The Walk of Mijwan" on Thursday night flaunting the outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.The duo looked stunning as a showstopper, wearing beautifully embroidered ensembles from the collection of Manish Malhotra. Dressed in a ravishing pearlescent lehenga choli with a long tail, floral motives and heavy embroidery, Deepika looked like a princess born to rule your heart. While the most eligible bachelor, Ranbir, looked charming in a monochrome black floral embroidered sherwani.Don't believe us? See the pictures:Watch them walk down hand in hand!The duo surely made heads turn!Wish your heart to stay strong with this one:The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design.Organized by Mijwan Welfare Society, in the presence of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, the fashion evening was graced by many celebrated personalities of the film industry.The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others.The event took place at the JW Marriott.