Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Actress’ outfit revealed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. They have come a long way since making their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

After being in a relationship for almost five years, the power couple are all set to tie the knot this week. Both of them, especially Ranbir, like to keep their private life away from the limelight, therefore it doesn’t come as a surprise that their wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and best friends in attendance.

Amidst massive speculation about every aspect of their wedding, details of Alia’s wedding outfit have emerged. Alia has chosen to be a Sabyasachi bride like most of other Bollywood divas. According to a Hindustan Times report, Alia will wear a pink Sabyasachi lehenga complemented by a customised dupatta designed by Manish Malhotra on her special day. According to the report, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be pastel themed.

Ranbir and Alia will get married at the Kapoor’s Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill. The bungalow is being decked up with lights for the D-day.

Ranbir and Alia will soon feature in Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The two reportedly fell for each other while shooting for the movie in the snow-capped mountains in Bulgaria. The much-awaited movie will finally hit the big screen on September 9, 2022. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia have other projects in the pipeline.

Alia will be soon heading to the US for her Hollywood movie Heart of Stone. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

