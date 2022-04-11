Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Groom-to-be Reveals his Workout Routine and Diet Regime

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented, versatile and fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. He has given hits like Barfi, Yeh Jawani hai Dewaani, Sanju and many more. Interestingly, this Bollywood heartthrob will tie the knot with actress Alia Bhatt this week. The internet is abuzz about their marriage.

However, Ranbir always prefers to stay away from social media and the virtual world which makes it almost impossible for us to learn more about him.

But not anymore! Recently in a short interview on Instagram, with his fitness coach and trainer Shivoham a.k.a. Dheepesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans about his fitness activity and discusses everything about his training and diet regimes that helps him stay fit and lean.

Ranbir will soon appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. On the other hand, he is working on his look for his upcoming project with director Luv Ranjan. Since the movie is a romantic comedy and demands a lean, slim and toned appearance without many muscles, his workout routine has been scheduled accordingly.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Workout Routine

Ranbir has gone through regular exercise and different workouts to keep up the fitness game. The Brahmastra actor reveals that he has undergone a lot of lifestyle changes in terms of fitness. Talking to his trainer Shivoham, he says that he engaged in functional training, weight training, and also involved in a lot of frameworks and German volume. Ranbir also clarifies that we all need to understand our diet better.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Diet

“As I am growing older, losing fat gets a bit tougher," he adds. From high carb to low carb, no carb with keto, he experimented with various diets, and says that it all assisted him to know his body better.

Ranbir’s fitness coach Shivoham praised him for his punctuality and discipline.

“I love how you are open to different school of thoughts when it comes to training. We have done everything from freehand, movement, gymnastic, strength and also old school body building,” the trainer said

