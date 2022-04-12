Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding Outfits: Will it be Manish Malhotra or Sabyasachi?

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting married in Mumbai soon. As fans wait for the wedding pictures, fashion enthusiasts are guessing which designer creation the couple will be sporting on their wedding day. The top two guesses for the Ralia wedding attire are couturiers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra.

According to a video shared by paparazzi on Monday, a Sabyasachi package was delivered at the 39-year-old actor’s residence. However, it is not confirmed if the Sabyasachi creation will be worn on the wedding day or for a pre-wedding occasion.

Meanwhile, Alia’s ethnic sartorial choices have been a balance of both Sabyasachi and Malhotra’s creations. As a bridesmaid at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal’s wedding in Mumbai in November last year, Alia opted for Malhotra’s sequined and embroidered garments. Alia was spotted in a soft, sexy and stunning Malhotra ensemble at the sangeet ceremony of Anushka and Aditya. The actress wore blush pink and lime green chikankari lehenga with a wide embroidered waistband and a matching cut-away infinity blouse by the Bollywood designer.

However, for her Diwali 2021 look, the 29-year-old actress was spotted in a violet Sabyasachi creation. Alia’s Instagram post from the festival showed her dressed in a purple Sabyasachi Bandhani lehenga with a deep v-neck cut-out blouse and a dramatic contrast with vermillion Sabyasachi Jewellery earrings. The actress posed with her beau in the picture who was wearing a navy blue kurta and pajama with silver zari embroidery on the neckline.

While we speculate which designer the couple will be wearing for the wedding, it has been reported that Ranbir’s cousin sisters and actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be wearing Malhotra’s creations. According to a report by India Today, the Kapoor sisters who recently partied with the fashion designer will be wearing the lehengas designed by Malhotra.

