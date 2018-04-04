English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to Turn Muses for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show
Get ready to witness the sizzling chemistry and the magic of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone once again at the MIjwan Fashion show as the two reunite for Manish Malhotra's show.
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Get ready to witness the sizzling chemistry and the magic of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone once again.
After Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, rumoured ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen together again, only this time not on the silver screen but on the runway, walking the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza.
The ace couturier took to Instagram to announce his muses for the show. He wrote, “The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan, Chikankari, Women Empowerment."
The event will be held on April 9 where Manish will showcase some of his modern and chic creations crafted of chikankari by Mijwan's women.
Last year, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and actress Anushka Sharma had lighted up the runway with their presence.
An annual event, the Mijwan show is organized by veteran actress Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi.
Also Watch
After Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, rumoured ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen together again, only this time not on the silver screen but on the runway, walking the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza.
The ace couturier took to Instagram to announce his muses for the show. He wrote, “The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan, Chikankari, Women Empowerment."
#TheWalk of Mijwan #FashionShow...... 9 years of mijwan ... the journey ... #Muses...... the #fabulous #dapper #Charming #RanbirKapoor with the very #beautiful #stunning @deepikapadukone ... together for @mwsyouth @mmalhotraworld #mijwan #chikankari #womenempowerment @azmishabana18 @mantagoyal #manishmalhotraworld
The event will be held on April 9 where Manish will showcase some of his modern and chic creations crafted of chikankari by Mijwan's women.
Last year, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and actress Anushka Sharma had lighted up the runway with their presence.
An annual event, the Mijwan show is organized by veteran actress Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Smith Will Not Challenge Ban Handed by CA for Ball Tampering
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit