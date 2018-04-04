Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to Turn Muses for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show

Get ready to witness the sizzling chemistry and the magic of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone once again.After Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, rumoured ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen together again, only this time not on the silver screen but on the runway, walking the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza.The ace couturier took to Instagram to announce his muses for the show. He wrote, “The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan, Chikankari, Women Empowerment."The event will be held on April 9 where Manish will showcase some of his modern and chic creations crafted of chikankari by Mijwan's women.Last year, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and actress Anushka Sharma had lighted up the runway with their presence.An annual event, the Mijwan show is organized by veteran actress Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi.