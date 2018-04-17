English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone will Walk the Ramp for Mijwan: Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra is excited to showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery techniques with the 'Mijwan Summer 2018' line.
A file photo.
Designer Manish Malhotra is glad that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are now in good health to walk for his show that will celebrate the seventh edition of his label in association with the Mijwan Welfare Society.
"It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on April 19 at JW Marriott. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika's health allows them to walk for my show," the designer told IANS.
"We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for," he added.
Both the actors were due to take spotlight at the fashion event earlier this month. However, the event was postponed to Thursday.
Malhotra is excited to showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery techniques with the 'Mijwan Summer 2018' line.
