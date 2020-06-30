Ranbir Kapoor Reads Book on Filmmaking in This Throwback Pic

A throwback featuring Ranbir Kapoor is going viral across social media platforms. The picture shows Ranbir at the airport holding a novel in his hand. The click was taken back in the year 2017 when the Sanju actor was travelling for the promotions of his film Jagga Jasoos. The book in his hand is Robert Evans’ autobiography ‘The Kid Stays In the Picture’. The Rockstar actor is seen wearing a jacket over a shirt and trousers.

Ranbir will next be seen in the upcoming war action-adventure Shamshera. The film traces activities of a dacoit tribe who fought against the British for independence. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Ranbir will play dual roles as the titular role and his father. The film went on floors in December 2018 and is scheduled for a July 31 release. The film has Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe in important roles.

Ranbir will share screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The much-anticipated fantasy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar. In the first part of the adventure franchise, Ranbir will be essaying a character, Shiva and Alia will play the role of Isha. The big project also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more