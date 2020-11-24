Ranbir Kapoor Sports Comfy Airport Look as He Heads to Dubai, See Pics

After staying in India for months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, actor Ranbir Kapoor is now spending some time in Dubai. Latest pictures of Ranbir have surfaced on the internet, showing him being clicked with a fan.

The actor looks dashing wearing a brick coloured t-shirt with off white pants. Ranbir also has a sling bag with him and is posing wearing a baseball cap.

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/uE3sfP5Um6 — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 23, 2020

Pictures of Ranbir from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport surfaced on the internet when he was reportedly taking a flight to Dubai.

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Mumbai Airport today, off to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/AnPgJD70rV — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 18, 2020

Ranbir is currently working with Alia Bhatt on Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. The two actors are reportedly in a relationship since 2019.

Recently, pictures from the Diwali celebration of the couple surfaced on Instagram. Ranbir and Alia were clicked with the latter's house-help Carol Dias on the occasion of Diwali.

Before Diwali, the cast and crew of Brahmastra resumed their shooting in Mumbai which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the two actors, Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna along with Mouni Roy also got together for the 10-day schedule in Mumbai.

The film is the first in a trilogy and has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Reportedly, it has been decided that two song sequences of the film will be shot in January 2021.

Other than the multi-starrer Brahmastra, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar, Ranbir is also working on Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. The film will reportedly have Vaani Kapoor as the lead heroine and Sanjay Dutt as the protagonist.

Ranbir was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie was a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has had an intriguing life.

It was a box-office hit and Ranbir received critical appreciation for the portrayal of Dutt.