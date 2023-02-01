The state of Jammu and Kashmir has a rich history. Located in the northern region of the country and known as the Heaven on Earth, the Princely State is famous for its charming valleys and snow-capped mountains with a whole series of attractive temples. All the temples of Jammu and Kashmir have a rich history and the spiritual aura emanating from these magnificent temples attracts visitors every year. There are also many mythological stories behind it. Here is a list of 5 famous temples of Jammu and Kashmir -

Ranbireshwar Temple - One of the most famous temples of Jammu is Ranbireshwar Temple, where a large number of devotees gather. The calm surroundings and beauty of this place evoke the feeling of devotion. This temple was built by Lord Shiva’s devotee Raja Ranbir Singh and is situated opposite the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat office. There are 12 crystal Lingams portrayed on the walls of the temple at a height of 12 to 18 inches. The temple is open for tourists from 5 am to 9 pm.

Raghunath Temple - The awe-inspiring architecture of Raghunath Temple, located in the heart of Jammu, depicts a strong historical background. The 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Sri Rama is worshipped here. There are many other small temples near this, dedicated to the gods and goddesses of the Indian epic Ramayana. The temple was built by Maharaja Gulab Singh. The temple was constructed in 25 years. Raghunath Mandir is situated in the centre of Jammu city near Pakki Dhaki, Majhin area. You can visit here from around 6 am to 8 pm.

Amarnath Temple (Pahalgam) - Amarnath Temple, surrounded by steep hills, is counted among the most popular pilgrimage centres in the whole world. Every year, lakhs visit this temple to seek the blessings of Shiva. One of the oldest existing temples was built in the 5th century. The Amarnath temple is located in a narrow gorge, at an altitude of 3888 meters above sea level. One of the main shrines of Hinduism, the Shivling is formed from the natural composition of snow, which can be seen in July to August. However, pilgrims must have a health certificate to reach here. It is located in the eastern area of Srinagar (Pahalgam) where devotees can visit from 4 am to 11 pm.

Vaishno Devi - It is the second most visited temple in the country after Tirupati Mandir. This temple is devoted to Mata Vaishnavi. To reach here, pilgrims have to walk on a peak at an altitude of 5200 feet. Apart from walking, pilgrims can take the help of helicopter rides and horse riding. To visit here, you have to reach Katra city. This temple is open for visitors from 5 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Shankaracharya Temple - Located in the southeastern part of Kashmir, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Depicting the true example of the ancient architecture of Kashmir, this temple is situated on the Gopadri hills and is built on an octagonal basement of several layers.

Built in 371 BC, the beautiful Himalayan valleys are visible from all around the corners of the temple. The temple is situated on the Shankaracharya hills in Srinagar. Tourists and devotees can visit here from 8 am to 8 pm.

