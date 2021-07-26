Ranchi Temple Offers Virtual Darshan in Shravana Due To COVID-19

The authorities of the Ranchi Pahari Mandir in Jharkhand have rolled out virtual darshan during the auspicious period of Shravana this year. This has been done due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in India and the restrictions on the number of devotees. This is the first time in the history of the temple that such a thing is being done. The devotees of the Lord Shiva can now seek his blessings from the comfort of their home. For the benefit of the faithful the temple authorities have also made the provision to get special puja and Rudra Abhishek done through the online mode. Further, all kinds of donations can also be made virtually. For doing any of these things one will have to visit the official website of the temple, https://paharimandirranchi.com/index.php.

On the homepage of the website separate tabs are present for different activities. All aartis and important events will be made available to the devotees via YouTube live stream.

Here is a look at the auspicious Shravani Somwaar Aarti schedule:

Mangala Aarti - 3:30 am

Sringaar Darshan, Bhog and Aarti - 5:30 pm

Sringaar Darshan, Bhog and Shayan Aarti - 7:30 pm

Apart from these the temple conducts five special aartis whose schedule is as follows:

Mangala Aarti: 4:30 am to 05:00 am

Saloni Aarti: 6:30 am to 6:45 am

Manokamna Aarti: 8:30 am to 8:45 am

Bhog Sringaar: 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Sringaar Aarti Darshan: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

In case any devotee has any query regarding any of the events or the way in which he or she can donate then they can write to info@paharimandirranchi.com. The temple authorities have assured everyone that they have formulated a team that will constantly monitor all the online activities during the entire Shravana period.

This year the month of Shravana falls between July 25 and August 22. The four Mondays of Shravana 2021 are on July 26, August 2, August 9 and August 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here