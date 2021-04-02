Rang Panchami 2021: History, Significance and Rituals of the Auspicious Day

Holi is one of the major Hindu festivals in India. The auspicious festival is celebrated over quite a few days in different parts of the country. The occasion of Rang Panchami is marked by people primarily living in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and some other north Indian regions. This year, the pious day of Rang Panchami is falling on Friday, April 2.

The tithi of Rang Panchami, according to Drik Panchang, will start from 10:59 AM on April 1 and will go on till 8:15 AM on April 2. As per the Hindu calendar, the day falls on the Panchami Tithi of Phalguna, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar) and Panchami Tithi, Chaitra, Krishna Paksha (as per the Purnimant calendar)

According to Hindu mythology, the festivities of holi come to an end on the day of Rang Panchami. As the name suggests, the day also celebrates the existence of the Panch Tatva, or the five elements of existence. These tatva or elements are Water, Air, Land, Sky, and Fire. Each of these elements hasa very unique role to play in the existence of one’s being. Each year, this day is celebrated five days after Holika Dahan.

It is believed that when the holy fire is lit, all negative qualities including Tamsic and Rajasic traits are eliminated. These negative aspects are believed to cause hindrance in one’s path to Moksha, which basically means liberation from the cycle of birth, life and death. So, after these negative traits are put an end to, one is only left with Sattvic Guna, which are positive in nature. This Guna helps in the path to salvation.

Since all negativity is eliminated because of the fire, the atmosphere is filled with positivity and divine presence is felt by the believers. So, as a mark of celebration of this, people play with colours, sing joyous songs and exchange greetings of the day.