Rang Teras 2022: Timings, Significance and How It’s Celebrated

Rang Teras, also referred to as Rang Trayodashi is very popular and one of the chief Hindu festivals celebrated on the ‘Trayodashi’ (13th Day) during the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of ‘Chaitra’. This year it will be observed on March 30. Rang Teras festival is celebrated with utmost fervour in North India, especially in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, etc. Colourful processions, lots of excitement and frenzies perfectly describe the spirit of this auspicious festival. In some regions, it is also observed as a part of Holi celebrations.

This festival symbolises a thanksgiving festival of the Indian farmers where they pay honour to mother Earth for nourishing them with all the essentials of life. As a part of this bright and hopeful celebration, women perform several rituals and young people of the villages exhibit adventurous skills along with dancing.

Timings of Rang Teras

Trayodashi Tithi Begins at 2:38 pm on March 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends at 1:19 pm on March 30

Significance of Rang Teras

Like most Hindu festivals, Rang Teras has existed for centuries and is celebrated with great zeal every year in northern India. In the Mewar region of Rajasthan, grand colourful tribal fairs are organised where tribals from adjoining regions come and celebrate Rang Teras to express joy at the harvest of wheat. The day has a great significance in Sri Krishna temples, particularly in those regions where Lord Krishna is worshipped as ‘Srinathji’. Devotees across countries, even from ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness), gather to witness this grand festival.

Additionally, in the Nathdwara region of Rajasthan, this festival is observed with great passion. Also, in the Udaipur region of Rajasthan, Rang Teras is celebrated by the locals of the Rundera village with the performance of ‘Ghair’, a special art of dancing. In this performance, a group of elderly people play ‘Nagadas’ (a traditional musical instrument) and young men try to compete with the rhythm of the playing music with bamboo sticks and swords.

