Rani Mukerji Shows Her Skills As She Bakes A Cake For Karan Johar

Karan Johar celebrated his birthday on May 25. The filmmaker, who generally hosts an elaborate party on the occasion, this year spent the day with his mother and kids at home. Several sent birthday greetings with messages and posts on social media for the Koffee with Karan hosts.

However, actress Rani Mukerji wished him with a special gesture. Karan received a cake made by the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress. Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of it and express heartfelt gratitude towards Rani.

Karan wrote, “Thank you Rani for making this special cake for the babies and me! You are a magician to do this! Such hidden skills! Was yummy.”

The drool-worthy cake made by Rani is beautifully decorated with baby pink and ice blue colour rosette buttercream frosting with silver edible sugar balls. Rani also remembered to send in a few special candles that are seen in the picture.

Karan has worked with Rani several times and they have been close friends for years. He has directed the actress in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Bombay Talkies.

On Monday, Karan’s twins Yash and Roohi cut their father’s birthday cake. The cake was a delightful sight as it was made from the letter ‘K’ mould. It was generously adorned with lots of blue coloured icing, candies and berries.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube