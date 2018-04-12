Rannvijay Singha Steps Into Designing With 'Disrupt'

TV host-actor Rannvijay Singha has turned to designing with his Disrupt-Defy Ordinary fashion label.The brand new fashion label has been exclusively carved out keeping Rannvijay's fashion sense - free, wild-spirited and originality - in mind, a statement said. Especially catering to misfits, go-getters and the independent-minded, Disrupt combines utility, street style and quality, especially for the casual wear outfits. Catering to both men and women, Disrupt offers shirts, graphic tees, hoodies, joggers, denims and more with vibrant colours, quirky styles, and techniques adding volume to the range.Commenting on the launch, Rannvijay, who has co-founded the brand said: "Fashion should always be effortless yet cool. There is a bit of personality and fashion sense in all the styles offered at Disrupt.""The key idea was to combine our concept of disruption along with the new-age audience. From the prints, the stitch styles, and the colour palettes, there is an element of disruption in almost all of them."The debut collection of Disrupt will be soon available on e-commerce sites.