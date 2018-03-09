Ranveer Singh Channels His Quirky Side, Sports a Skirt On International Women's Day

Actor Ranveer Singh and quirky fashion choices are two sides of the same coin. A non-conformist, Ranveer's fashion choices are almost always bold, eccentric and unconventional. Not just this, but his way of celebrating certain occassions are also a quite different from the usual.On the occasion of International Women's Day, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a small clip on her Instagram stories capturing Ranveer Singh and all other male members of her upcoming film Gully Boy, dressed in skirts on the sets, to mark the special day.Ranveer was clicked dressed in basic white tee and a neon green wraparound makeshift 'lungi-skirt' teamed with a yellow hat and red-framed sunglasses, as other members of the cast joined him on the fun. In fact, he also stepped out sporting the same attire to click selfies with his fans when the paparazzi clicked countless pictures of the actor.Ranveer can sure make a statement with his unique sense of style and dare to pull off a apparel meant for females.Take a look.(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Yogen Shah)(Photo: Ranveer Singh with fans in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)On the work front, Ranveer will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.