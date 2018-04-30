GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Enjoying Summer Break in Switzerland is Giving Us Major Travel Goals Yet Again

On the acting front, Ranveer Singh has just wrapped up shooting for director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which also stars Alia Bhatt.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Enjoying Summer Break in Switzerland is Giving Us Major Travel Goals Yet Again
Image: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh
Bollywood's livewire actor Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying his summer break in the ever-beautiful Switzerland.

The actor, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, has been posting some amazingly beautiful pictures from his fun-filled vacay and setting major travel goals for his fans and followers.

Ranveer, who can be seen posing in front of snow-capped peaks, lakes and thoroughly enjoying a dog sledding ride, seems to be having the time of his life.

"Switzerland... It's my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there's always something new to explore. This time around I'm visiting the Lake Geneva region... This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can't wait to discover," Ranveer had earlier said in a statement.

The region includes the Montreux also called "the pearl of Swiss Riviera", Lausanne -- the Olympic capital, surrounded by vineyards, a trio of hills rolling down to the lake and a medieval cathedral; and Lavaux, a Unesco world heritage site.

Here are some pictures of Ranveer Singh letting his hair down and having a gala time under the Swiss sun.







On the acting front, Ranveer has just wrapped up shooting for director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which also stars Alia Bhatt.

With inputs from IANS.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You