Ranveer Singh Flaunts Manish Arora Design for Sister Ritika's Grand DJ Bash
Ranveer Singh's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, threw a DJ bash for the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer.
Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram
He opted for outfits made by designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Rohit Bal for his wedding with actress Deepika Padukone and Bengaluru reception respectively. And for a grand dinner hosted by his sister to celebrate the nuptials, actor Ranveer Singh chose an outfit designed by ace designer Manish Arora.
Ranveer complemented the outfit with jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur for the dinner, said a statement.
Arora says Ranveer's energy and vibrant personality adds a charm to any outfit.
"It's overwhelming to see his love for my designs; the garment is a special one which is reimagined from one of my outfits at Burning Man. The outfit has intricate embellishments and our signature pink fluoro and heart motifs. I can't wait to see him torching the dance floor in my outfit," Arora told IANS.
The actor sported an anti-fit, long silk jacket with intricate handcrafted embellishments added with the designer's signature heart motifs and ostentatious pink.
The outfit was paired with pink tinge sunglasses and heavy fine jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur. He sported a multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace in one and a multi layered pearl and polki necklace with an emerald in the centre, attached with the brand's signature cut rubies.
An assortment of Victorian rings with emeralds, rubies, diamonds and polkis completed his look.
From being spotted at Arora's show last year to occasionally wearing his designs, Ranveer has been the designer's fan since long.
Known for his eclectic and outrageous designs, the actor is the only male for whom Arora has designed menswear in Bollywood.
Deepika and Ranveer had a two-day wedding affair, starting November 14 at picturesque Lake Como in Italy.
